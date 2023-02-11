Video: Pheelz splashes millions on a new house and car [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is raining double blessings for Nigerian record producer and singer, Phillip Kayode Moses better known as Pheelz as he joins the league of house owners this year.

The 28-years-old artiste has acquired a new house and car.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Pheelz shared photos of him in his house, with his car.

“New Crib, New Whip, No 1 Ep. This Pheelz Good”, he wrote.

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for him. The likes of Adekunle Gold, Tobi Bakre, OAP Dotun, Dorcas Fapson and more took to his comment section to congratulate him.

Ruger splashes millions of Naira on brand new Range Rover

Ruger has recently splashed millions of Naira on brand new Range Rover.

This followed months after the ‘Bounce’ crooner acquired new palatial mansion in Lagos.

However, Ruger’s boss, D’Prince, showed off the new whip and congratulated him via Instagram story and official page of his record label, Jonzing world.

He shared a photo of himself and Ruger outside the brand new Range Rover and captioned it,

“Congrats on the new whip RU, you got it exactly how you wanted it”.

He went ahead to his record label’s official page to congratulate the latest Range Rover owner.

Fans and followers trooped to comment section as they shared their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:

callmilynrex said, “Ru don Range God do my own even if na less😢”.

swagboyglam said, “Ruger just dey asiwaju dey go”.

sketchboy_gram said, “Oga prince na my cartel be that OH, abeg no chop our money if you do you go collect fa Maigida”.