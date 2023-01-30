Video: Peter Okoye apologises to his wife, Lola in advance over his recent ‘consideration’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr P disclosed in his Instagram story that he would like to start an OnlyFans profile, apparently inspired by the profits of top stars on the platform.

The music star apologised to his wife, Lola Okoye, in advance, just incase he joined the adult site.

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of PSquare music group, says he is thinking of launching an OnlyFans page to make extra money like his overseas competitors.

ONLYFANS is a subscription-based platform where content providers may serve their fans premium content.

While the site is popular for porn, it isn’t strictly meant for that purpose; anyone who wants to build a fan base and charge them for it can do so.

Blac Chyna, a US model and OnlyFans star, recently released proof of $20 million in gross revenues from the platform in only one month.

Sharing the earnings of Top ONLYFANS stars, Mr P wrote;

“No be to activate my own OnlyFans so? Wify no vexA #Mythought #Yourthought # Justsaying”