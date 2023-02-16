Video: Peter Obi: Who is this animal, place or thing?’ – Iyabo Ojo slams Wale Akerele for calling her Ashewo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Regardless of her pleas for peace, a popular social media influencer, Wale Akerele called her out, rained abuses on her for choosing Peter Obi over Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Asiwaju).

Iyabo noted that she strongly believe in Peter Obi and whether he wins or not, she is supporting him because of her dreams and vision align with Peter Obi's agenda.







Aactress, Iyabo Ojo, has been facing several verbal attacks and threats since she named the Labour Party’s (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi, as her preferred presidential candidate, ahead of the forthcoming election this February.

The mother of two had made this known in a lengthy post on her verified Instagram page where she warned that netizens should stop bullying celebrities who refuse to support their choice.

Wake Akerele further called Iyabo Ojo, a prostitute over her choice of candidate.

In response, the actress wrote: “Who is this one, animal, place, or thing?……….. Akowere, trust me, you’re a product of Alasewo bcos your mother, wife & sidehens are all bonafide memebers.”

Iyabo Ojo had earlier stated that many people fighting and bullying celebrities online fail to understand that the politicians have friends, and would be amazed at how they relate behind closed doors.

The movie star noted that she strongly believe in Peter Obi and whether he wins or not, she is supporting him because of her dreams and vision align with Peter Obi’s agenda.