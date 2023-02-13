Video: Peter Obi: D’banj reacts to sponsoring attack on Seun Kuti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a statement via his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the artist laid a disclaimer on the viral post.

During the clash between Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti over a comment made again the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, a post purportedly written by D’banj insulting Seun surfaced online.







Nigerian artist D’Banj debunked rumours online of sponsoring the attack on his fellow colleague, Seun Kuti during his clash with Peter Okoye over Peter Obi.

During the clash between Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti over a comment made again the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, a post purportedly written by D’banj insulting Seun surfaced online.

In the post, that went viral on social media, it was seen that an account with D’banj’s name said the son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun has a low IQ due to substance abuse and should focus more on music than ranting on social media without offering any solution to Nigeria’s problems.

However, the musician has come out to debunk the post that went viral. In a statement via his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the artist laid a disclaimer on the viral post.