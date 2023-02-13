Video: Peter Obi: D’banj reacts to sponsoring attack on Seun Kuti
In a statement via his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the artist laid a disclaimer on the viral post.
During the clash between Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti over a comment made again the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, a post purportedly written by D’banj insulting Seun surfaced online.
Nigerian artist D’Banj debunked rumours online of sponsoring the attack on his fellow colleague, Seun Kuti during his clash with Peter Okoye over Peter Obi.
In the post, that went viral on social media, it was seen that an account with D’banj’s name said the son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun has a low IQ due to substance abuse and should focus more on music than ranting on social media without offering any solution to Nigeria’s problems.
However, the musician has come out to debunk the post that went viral. In a statement via his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the artist laid a disclaimer on the viral post.
The statement read: “This is to notify the general public that Mr. Oladapo Daniel (D’Banj) never made nor could make any derogatory or disparaging statement against anybody, especially within the entertainment industry, nor has he directed the publication of any such material on his behalf. Never!
The general public is thus advised to disregard the mischief of a publication maliciously pushed to drive traffic to gossip blogs and stoke non-existent conflict between Oladapo Daniel (D’Banj) and his well-regarded colleagues in the industry.
“For the records, D’banj authored no statement against his friend and brother Seun Kuti, and he is as perplexed as the general public by the publication falsely attributed to him.
“Dbanj’s view is that in the entertainment industry, they are all one big family and that though political ideologies may differ and could be expressed in heated ways, he holds that the irrefutable truth is that elections will come and go and they all will and must remain one big family”