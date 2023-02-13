Video: Person wey no get nyash – Sarah Martins laughs as lady shades May Yul-Edochie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent development, Sarah shared a video of herself on her Instagram page and it triggered mixed comments from both her fans and May Edochie’s loyalists who have camped on her page ever since the drama ensued.

Taking to the comment section, one @anilove69 left a comment that aimed at mocking and spiting May Edochie.







Drama continues between actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May and actress, Sarah Martins as the latter responds to a shaming comment against the former.

It is no news that May Edochie gave Sarah Martins who is also a close friend of Judy Austin (Yul’s 2nd wife) a 14-day ultimatum to publicly apologize for sharing a not-so-sweet photoshopped image of her family and retract all defamatory statements against her or get slammed with a N500M lawsuit.

Be it as it may, Sarah Martins who seems fearless remained adamant as she affirmed that her legal team is on the matter.

She wrote: “Person wey no get nyash no dey beef with one wey no get nyash oooo😂😂😂😂 …. Nyash dey win everyday 😂😂😂😂😂😍”

In response, Sarah Martins laughed so hard while commenting: “@_anilove69 😂😂😂😂😂 I died 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 my belle ooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂”

