Video: Pere’s Dimkpa: “Don’t use me to chase clout” – Uriel replies back at Erica

Uriel has responded swiftly to Erica’s accusation, which stemmed from a video in which she (Uriel) discussed Pere’s body.

Erica had expressed her displeasure, stating that despite having shamed her in the past, Uriel had talked about numerous men’s bodies in body-focused conversations.

The argument started when Erica, in response to Uriel’s comments on Pere’s characteristics, accused the entrepreneur of hypocrisy, citing Uriel’s previous deeds of body-shaming.

Uriel’s current actions, according to Erica, were in conflict with her earlier position, suggesting a lack of consistency.

Erica was warned by Uriel not to try to gain influence at her expense in her severe answer. She defended her earlier statements by saying that she was merely responding to a question.

Uriel maintained that she was not seeking attention but merely engaging in a discussion prompted by external queries.

She wrote;

“I’m not the one to come for I answered a honest question. Don’t use me to chase All star clout Period. Let me go bk to signing my deals. Pot calling kettle black.”

