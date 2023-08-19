ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Pere you’re evil, your heart is dark” – Alex drags Pere

Alex Unusual, a contestant on Big Brother Naija, has brought up the yesterday’s Ilebaye-Ike clothing controversy with her companion Pere.

Recall how Ike threw Ilebaye’s clothing and other belongings into the restroom’s walkway in the wee hours of yesterday?

After Big Brother showed the tape to their fellow housemates yesterday, Ike was made public. Ike received a strike from Big Brother after the video finished playing.

Following the altercation, Alex Unusual was captured on camera dragging Pere while yelling at him this morning.

Pere was characterized by Alex Unusual as having a dark heart and being malevolent.

She bemoaned the fact that Ilebaye regarded Pere as her godfather, but Pere stabbed her in the back by conspiring with the guys to get her to respond so she would lose her chance of winning.
