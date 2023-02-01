Video: People wey dey do POS now don do pass God-Comedian Akpororo calls out POS agents over exorbitant charges [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Akpororo, like many Nigerians seemed angry with the situation of things in the country, especially with the scarcity of Naira, following its recent redesign.

Akpororo also called out filling stations and power authority as he claimed they were working hand in hand.

Popular comedian Akpororo has called out POS agents all over the country over the exorbitant charges placed on their services.

According to the Funny Man, POS agents are now competing with God in terms of tithes because they charge Nigerians 10 per cent of the money received from their channel. In his words:

“How much is God collecting, 10 per cent. People wey dey do POS now don pass God. Them dey share the same power with God.”

In another clip, Akpororo also called out filling stations and power authority as he claimed they were working hand in hand. Akpororo added a caption that read:

“Government please help us. Nigerians needs help, na beg we dey.”

Lamenting, many Nigerians took to the comedian’s comments section.

Some reactions culled below:

ureboy50

Comedian who sell show table for 5m still complaining? he don reach your side??

chrisemeka85

Bro pr0voke carry your PVC vote the right candidate. See unnecessary situations Nigerians pass everyday

official_zyro22

You are very correct in the aspect of Nepa, Nepa no Dey bring light at all since wen fuel cost, na afternoon dem fit manage bring am night wen we go need am dem go take am omg this is a very serious case that we need to talk about. We pay out tax but government no Dey help us at all.

This country no just Dey Gods plan at all .

_lolashub

Story of my life 😂

dmcsmash

How long are we going to continue like this…abi na only suffer we come suffer for this life?

hasdrell___

Lol o swear it’s not even funny

bchinomso

And some people go still vote APC, suffer never tire us

schooltwo9ja_ent

No be their fault baba … dem no give money for bank

comedian_freemouth

It is finished, this Sapele own Na Canada oh…😠😠😠😠😠😠

official_zyro22

Even bank Dey collect charges if you need new money meanwhile bank Dey do pos work 😢