Video: People may destroy your image or stain your personality but…”- Ini Edo writes days after Tonto Dikeh called her ‘stingy’

Following Tonto Dikeh’s disclosure of the Nollywood actress’ true identity, Ini Edo has issued a statement.

Ini Edo posted a remark on her Instagram page in which she alluded to Tonto Dikeh’s assertion that people can ruin one’s reputation or taint their nature.

However, they are unable to erase even one good deed since people who know you best will still acknowledge it, regardless of how they describe it.

“People may destroy your image, stain your personality but they can’t take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you. You will still be admitted by those who really know you better.

Believe in yourself, stay in your own lane, there is only one you”.

“You are too much of a betrayal”- Tonto Dikeh exposes D’banj and Ini Edo’s ‘true colours’

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has restarted her internet feud with her coworkers.

The actress has accused singer D’banj of betraying him.

Tonto wrote in an unexpected Instagram post that if it hadn’t been for his’snaky’ nature, she would have stood up to a lot of garbage.

She remarked that he deserved all of his pain because he is not a helpful person.

Tonto claims that D’banj and Ini Edo are stingy and don’t know how to offer. She urged anyone in desperate need of aid not to approach them because they cannot help others.

“@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks. Whether you are dying or surviving don’t ask these people for help..never the less D’banj is an amazing hide-and-seek master.. he gonna sell sand to the beach for profit”.

“You are too much of a betrayal if not I would have stood up to a lot of your bullshit. But Dee you deserve as much hurt as have…

Unfortunately, more hurt on the way”.