Video: “People make things up when they hear nothing about you”- Olakunle Churchill on alleged separation from wife

Olakunle Churchill, a businessman and philanthropist, has spoken out about the divorce rumors that surrounded his marriage to actress Rosy Meurer a few weeks ago.

According to GISTLOVER, reports about the couple’s marital difficulties circulated online.

Blogger Gistlover claimed in a lengthy Instagram post that the two had split up due to adultery and domestic violence.

Olakunle Churchill, according to the blog, hasn’t been sleeping at home and has been beating Rosy.

Despite all of her husband’s online distinctions, the blog claimed that Rosy is the family earner.

The blog further stated that Churchill has a side chick, which is the root of the couple’s squabble, and has been parading her in public, making Rosy a laughingstock.

“When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. When they hear nothing about you, they make things up.

However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say or how they perceive you. Instead, focus on being the best version of yourself, and concentrate on the journey, the same mouth that bites you will celebrate you.

FOCUS!!”.