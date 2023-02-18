Video: ‘People drag me on social media for being too beautiful’ – BBNaija’s KimOprah cries out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Chinonso Opara, alias KimOprah, has said she’s paying the price for being beautiful.

The Former beauty queen noted that people often condemn her for being beautiful.

In an interview with a media personality, Hawa Magaji, she said,

“People criticise me for the weirdest reason. How can you drag me for being beautiful? Sometimes, people also pit celebs against one another, creating animosity for no reason.”

She also revealed that she broke down after participating in BBN. She said,