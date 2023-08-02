Video: “People body shamed me when I was plus size”- Eniola Badmus addresses trolls following arraignment of Tiktoker, Ego

Following Tiktoker Ego’s arraignment, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus addressed her defamation statement.

Eniola detailed how she was body bullied by Netizens for being plus size in a lengthy post on her Instagram page.

People are still mocking her now that she is on her fitness journey, and to make matters worse, she has been widely ridiculed for her political stance.

She advised internet trolls to respect people’s rights to live their life, noting that not everyone has the stamina to persevere and suffers from despair.

She went on to say that celebrities should not be condemned for their choices or approaches to life because they are human and have blood coursing through their veins.

“I will like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities: defamatory statements about me.

How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false/negative comments about them and still expect Mercy from God? This is someone you do not even know! Common!

You have no single fact/evidence but will sit behind your phones and make a smooth video defaming my personality. Why?

When I was plus size, it was the height of body shaming, now on my fitness journey, same negative comments, when I made my political choice, the same negatives. Guys, let people live their lives and respect them for it. Some of us have muscle to keep it going, how about those that can’t and silently struggle with depression and low self-esteem?

We celebrities are human, we have blood running through our veins like you. No one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner, so why judge on personal and human actions?

More often than not, I ignore these comments or don’t even bother reading them but sometimes, it hits badly and you truly and really want to set an example.

I am aware that defamation is a serious matter and can have severe consequences both legally and socially. It is essential to recognize the impact of our words on others and the responsibilities that come with expressing our opinions publicly. While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, I think it should be exercised responsibly and with consideration for the potential harm it may cause. Above all let’s spread love.

Love you guys”.