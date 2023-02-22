ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “People are hungry and it’s sad” – Gbemi reacts after dispatch rider stole 5 packs of food from an order

  • Taking to her Insta-story, Gbemi O revealed how a dispatch rider was supposed to deliver 45 packs of lunch. Sadly, the dispatch rider opened it up and stole 5 packs of food.


Nigerian media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi cries out via social media after a dispatch rider stole 5 packs of food.

Taking to her Insta-story, Gbemi O revealed how a dispatch rider was supposed to deliver 45 packs of lunch. Sadly, the dispatch rider opened it up and stole 5 packs of food.

As funny as the situation seemed, Gbemi could not help but embrace the fact that many are hungry out there.

Gbemi wrote:

“Guys the amount of gist I have for you. A company ordered 45 packs of lunch packs from us and we sent it with Rida after careful packaging, like the paper bags was stapled together and the driver opened it and stole 5 packs, guys 5 packs.

Pple are hungry This sad , it’s funny and not fuy at the same time!”

