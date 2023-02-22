Video: “People are hungry and it’s sad” – Gbemi reacts after dispatch rider stole 5 packs of food from an order

Taking to her Insta-story, Gbemi O revealed how a dispatch rider was supposed to deliver 45 packs of lunch. Sadly, the dispatch rider opened it up and stole 5 packs of food.







Nigerian media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi cries out via social media after a dispatch rider stole 5 packs of food.

Taking to her Insta-story, Gbemi O revealed how a dispatch rider was supposed to deliver 45 packs of lunch. Sadly, the dispatch rider opened it up and stole 5 packs of food.

As funny as the situation seemed, Gbemi could not help but embrace the fact that many are hungry out there.

Gbemi wrote: