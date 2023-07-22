ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Paul Okoye’s Younger Girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma Appreciates Him for Always Making Her Happy, Rolls Out Loved-Up Moments [Video]

Ivy Ifeoma, Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, shares a reel of nice moments with him to thank him for always wanting to see her happy.

Since their relationship was made public last year, the couple’s love has grown stronger.

Ivy Ifeoma shared a video of them on several outings both inside and outside the country.

One segment of the video montage shows them having fun on a boat cruise.

Another captured the beautiful moment they were on a video conversation with each other while the singer was out for an event.

She admired Paul Okoye for being deliberate in his desire to see her happy.

Check out the video…

