Video: Paul Okoye’s lover, Ivy Ifeoma racy photos stirs reactions [Photos]

  • In one of the photos, the brand influencer put her butt cheek on display which has left people talking.
  • The photos which are currently circulating online show Ivy Ifeoma wearing a white shirt and giving out some raunchy poses.


Ivy Ifeoma, the lover of popular singer, Paul Okoye seems to be trending on social media as some racy photos of hers hit the internet.

In one of the photos, the brand influencer put her butt cheek on display which has left people talking.

See the photos below:







As expected, several comments trailed the pictures; with the majority being remarks from trolls.

One Patience Ndidi wrote: “See wetin normal person open eyes 👀 go marry, tweeeeh”

Grace Onyinyechi wrote: “Men always like women with ashawo vibes 🤩”

Amb Evergreen Kaycee wrote: “What exactly do Anambra men want? Ebee ka Paul si nwuta buusu aa”

Rita Ukaegbu wrote: “Nne, reserve some decency bikooooo”

Helen Reggae Ogochukwu wrote: “As far as she’s at peace and happy with her pictures… public opinion doesn’t matter🙌🙌🙌”

Amaka Emelda Christopher wrote: “Shebi na photographer take this pictures..😳 Heeeyy people dey enjoy oo. I don zoom tire🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏼‍♀️😏🙄”

Oluwabukolami Nancy-Kristabel Ikhatua wrote: “Did he marry prostitute? Rubbish. From 🔥 to 🔥 pan”

