Video: Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma causes a stir as she storms UK, days after he reunited with his ex-wife

Rudeboy’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, stormed London to meet with the award-winning Afrobeats musician.

With his twin brother Peter, Psquare’s other half has been touring and shutting down cities and nations with their spectacular shows.

Last weekend, the brothers had given an epic performance in Detroit, where Paul’s ex-wife, Anita, and their 3 kids were in attendance.

After their divorce and Paul’s new relationship, the ex-couple made headlines because it was the first time they were seen together in public.

Ivy Ifeoma has arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport to meet up with her beau, according to a recent update.

Sharing a clip of her at the airport, she asked her fans to guess her place of destination.

“Well, guess where?”.

Paul took to her comment section to welcome her into the country.

He commented, “Welcome”.

As expected, netizens took to her comment section to troll her over the reunion.

One Hope Zola wrote, “If you like travel inside Rudeboy house, he will not marry u chikina. He is already married with kids

One Ifeoma Jovita wrote, “You have gone to meet Rudeboy to avoid a heart attack

One Usman Aminat wrote, “You don finally go meet Rudeboy

One Paul Mitchell wrote, “People wey dey troll you go dey cry. Understanding wives in the mud. I’m entertained Sha”.