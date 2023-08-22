Video: Paul Okoye reacts amid claims of breaking up with girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma after reuniting with ex-wife, Anita

Paul Okoye, a well-known artist, has broken his silence amid allegations that he has reconciled with his ex-wife, Anita, dumping his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

This comes after netizens flocked to Ifeoma’s Instagram page to speculate why Rudeboy dumped her after a video of the singer and his ex-wife went viral.

Proving netizens incorrect, Paul Okoye gushed about Ivy in the comments section of her previous post.

Commenting, he wrote:

“A babe ❤️😍😘”

Replying, Ivy Ifeoma called Rudeboy ‘Baby Boy’.*

Reacting to the adorable exchange between the couple, one @kunleesan23 wrote: “@ivy_zenny A babe not my baby😂😂😂😂😢😢😢he is using you to satisfy his sexual urges in Nigeria. We know the both of you have fallen apart but he is being a good friend so that you can be getting jobs as an influencer. He knows that you are using him and he is using you too. Panla… Get a life.. Did you see him glow with his family. Nothing can come between them. The okoyes rock…”

marcc_cee wrote: “@ivy_zenny old man laidis be baby boy 😂.Ije love “

Recall that Ivy Ifeoma also confirmed the increment of her bride price in a recent post.

“My bride price just got doubled” – Ivy Ifeoma declares after lover, Rudeboy was spotted with ex-wife, Anita

Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of renowned singer Paul Okoye, has stated that her bride price has increased.

The model and brand influencer made the announcement on her official Instagram account.

She had put a post on her Instagram page that displays her beauty.In response, an IG user known as @wadi_anyasor stated that her bride price has been doubled.“We just doubled the bride price!!!!!❤️,” the user wrote.Confirming the statement, she wrote: “PERIOD”Recall that Ivy Ifeoma received taunts and mockery from netizens after her man linked up with his estranged wife, Anita.GISTLOVER recalls that Paul Okoye and Anita put out a united front as they jointly took their children to the Afronation concert rehearsal and the actual show.