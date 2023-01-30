Video: Paul Okoye, BBNaija Cross, others, tackle Tunde Ednut over comments on Nancy Isime’s unclad scene

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tunde, who recently saw the movie, came to Instagram to comment on the exposed sensitive body parts.

Reacting to Tunde Ednut’s posts, singer, Paul Okoye, BBNaija Cross, and others tackled the blogger over his wild comments.

Famous blogger, Tunde Ednut got subtly accosted by netizens over his views on Nancy Isime’s unclad moment in the movie series, ‘Shanty Town’.

He first inquired if the body was Nancy’s, stressing how horrible it appeared. He also stated that the experienced actor, RMD, relished the opportunity to hold the bosom.

He wrote:

“This movie wey I just watch, na Nancy Isime Obloblo be that? The thing stand and gallant oo! Choi… RMD hold the blest well. RMD dey enjoy oo! See correct NIPS! wey point. Bros, @mofedamijo MINGWO!!!”

In a follow-up post, Tunde Ednut disclosed his next move after discovering the body parts weren’t that of Nancy Isime.

He wrote:

“So that blest no be Nancy Isime blest? Kai I been wan follow am before oo! I go follow am later be that. That blest soft, some warm. This life sweet oo! Now going back to THE TOWN HALL DIFFERENT…………I go follow am later.”

