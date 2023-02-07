Video: Paternity Fraud: Korra Obidi finally reacts to allegation of cheating on ex-hubby, Justin -VIDEO

Korra Obidi revealed that Justin Dean’s allegation about her cheating on him when she was 4 months pregnant was all lies and like-minded individuals speedily backed him.

Famous dancer and writer, Korra Obidi recently raged at a troll who made a side comment about her giving her estranged husband, Justin Dean another man’s children and cheating while in marriage.

The mother of two who was speaking pertaining to her recently released book, ‘Korra Is Live‘ lost her cool after the comment popped out and she subsequently read it aloud.

The troll questioned Korra Obidi for not telling her ex-husband that his children aren’t his.

In reaction, she raged at the cybernaut while hurling curses at him/her for false accusation.

Korra Obidi went on to state that Justin Dean’s allegation about her cheating on him when she was 4 months pregnant was all lies and like-minded individuals speedily backed him.

She also extended her rage to everyone supporting her ex-hubby’s ills against her.