Video: Pastor Tobi Adegboyega redeems promise to veteran, Fadeyi Oloro with an additional N261,000 [Photos]

The live video session captured moments Fadeyi Oloro begged for the assistance of Nigerians to help him recover from his long-term illness.

Fadeyi Oloro begged Daddy Freeze to help him solicit funds from Nigerians and his fans in the diaspora.

Another live video session captured the moments Daddy Freeze introduced Fadeyi Oloro to Pastor Adegboyega.

The latter claimed to have known the veteran actor who blessed his childhood with lovely movies.

Pastor Adegboye pledged to assist the actor with the three million naira Daddy Freeze was planning to raise.

He also promised Fadeyi Oloro other goodies, with assurance of receiving the promised money soon.

Keeping to his promise, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has sent the money to the family of the actor.

Media personality, Daddy Freeze shared screenshots of the alert, as well as chats between him and the actor’s family member, who confirmed they had received the money.

“The N3 million @tobiadegboyega_ sent to Fadeyi Oloro has been remitted to the family, along with an additional N261,000 raised.

Thank you PT for being a friend and brother”, Daddy Freeze wrote.

















