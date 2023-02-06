Video: Pastor Paul Enenche’s Daughter Flaunts Wedding Ring Worth Over N10 Million

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pastor Paul Enenche’s Daughter Flaunts Wedding Ring Worth Over N10 Million [Photos]

Deborah Enenche, the daughter of the General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has flaunted her wedding ring worth millions of Naira.

Gistlover, reports that the newlywed keeps fans and followers gushing over her union as she always shares loved-up moments with her spouse.

As usual, the clergyman’s daughter took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in Sunday outfits alongside her husband.

Deborah Enenche also disclosed the lessons from the Church’s message, adding she was heavily impacted.

She wrote: “Suited up #sundayreels 3 things I heard in church.

“1. If the Bible were to be written again with my narrative in it, what would I be known for? I will strive to ensure that my identity is God . May I never stop chasing after you Abba. No matter how far you take me

“2. Vote for a leader with the compassion for the weak and vulnerable. Enough said!

“3. There is a grace for provision for God’s people in this season of scarcity. God’s servant prophesied it over us and God will honour His word as our Jehovah Jireh. I feel like my life has been heavily impacted”

With many netizens gushing over the adorable photos, one Segun Ben-Ajayi disclosed that the ring is a platinum 1.00ct Emerald cut diamond shoulder engagement ring and is worth 10,210 pounds which is over N10 million.

