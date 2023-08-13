Video: Pastor Blessed and Wife, Mercy Chinwo Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary in Style

Pastor Blessed, despite being a pastor, is undoubtedly a romantic spouse, as evidenced by his anniversary note to wife, Mercy Chinwo.

Pastor Blessed poured out his emotions to his Queen, whom he deems his Love jackpot and sweetest nightingale, in honor of their first wedding anniversary.

He complimented the vocalist and showered her with beautiful words, crowning her the best gift God had given to him.

He commended her for her unwavering love, irrepressible laughter and joy, and, above all, her pure heart.

Pastor Blessed defined Mercy as the “Gospel,” since God commands him to love her like Christ loves the church.

“MERCY, When I wake up to you every day. I am reminded that I hit the love jackpot.

You are the best gift God has given me. My sweetest nightingale.

You are sweeter than the freshest honeycomb. Every day, every month, and every year… I love you more each day.

Doing life with you gives my life flavor and fragrance. Your faith and love is unwavering.

Your joy and laughter are contagious. Your heart is so pure and good baby. Loving you is the “Gospel” as I am commanded by God to love you like Christ loves the church.

He gave up his life for her, so dying on top of your matter is the scripture fulfilled.

Loving you is a fulfilling purpose. Daily presenting you holy and blameless. My wife @mercychinwo you are perfect just the way you are.

I love you with an everlasting love.

Thank you for yielding to God and choosing to journey with me in this life.

Cheers to many more years of bliss and enjoyment”.

Mercy Chinwo Anniversary Message to Husband Pastor Blessed

Mercy Chinwo, on her part, reminisced on the past year with her husband.

She described their married life as the sweetest as she expressed how excited she is to spend more years with him.

Mercy Chinwo further expressed how blessed she is to have Pastor Blessed as her husband, spiritual covering, and priest.

“Happy Anniversary to us Sweet @theofficialblessed. One year of being your wife and the sweetest tear it’s been. I look forward to 100 more by your side.

I’m so blessed to have you as my husband, spiritual covering, and priest. Your love for Christ made me seek God more and He will forever remain the Lord of this Home.

I love you My Gee”.

Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on August 12th and 13th at Mercy’s hometown in Port Harcourt.

Celebrities like Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Waje, Chigurl, Joe Praiz, and others.