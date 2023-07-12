ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Paradise isn’t a place”- Regina Daniels says days after visiting Ned Nwoko office

Days after her billionaire politician husband Ned Nwoko was spotted out with one of his wives, Laila Charani, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels made a statement.

A recent viral video showed Ned Nwoko interacting with Laila.

Regina Daniels blesses her followers with hot selfies of herself along with uplifting messages.*

She wrote, “Paradise isn’t a place…. It’s a feeling.”*

Regina Daniels Shows Off New Gold Jewelry worth N10 Million

Regina Daniels, a popular Nollywood actress, flaunts her freshly purchased jewelry, which is said to worth ten million naira.

The mother of two turned to Instagram to show off her ritzy gold necklace and other cosmetic accessories.

According to reports, the gold jewelry is valued up to ten million naira, which has left many people dumbfounded.

“Girl, you get mind oh,” one of her friends who kept hailing her says.

This comes after she was recently honored to visit her billionaire and politician husband, Senator Ned Nwoko’s, office space in Abuja.

