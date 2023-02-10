Video: Papaya Ex renews endorsement deal with theshawnexchange, gets Benz C300 as a gift

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian influencer and socialite, Raheem Abike, a.k.a Papaya Ex signs a new deal and it came with a Mercedes Benz C300.

It will be recalled that Papaya Ex recently made headlines after Nedu of Wazobia FM called her “an internet liar”.

Papaya shared her excitement with her fans and well-wishers via Instagram. According to her lengthy post, a brand called, @theshawnexchange renewed its contract with her.

Papaya Ex expressed gratitude to the brand for believing in her and gifting her a brand new Mercedez Benz C300.

She wrote: