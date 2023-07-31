Video: Papaya Ex fuels dating rumors as she steps out with her mystery man

Abike Halima Raheem, also known as Papaya Ex, a social media influencer, has recently been in the center of romance rumors after sharing a video of herself stepping out with her mystery guy.

The well-known socialite shared a video on Instagram of a number of recent love exchanges she had with a male.

She was seen clutching a large flower bouquet presented to her by her lover, and he was observed lacing up her shoes in the elevator as they traveled up together.

The man and Abike were seen taking a selfie in the mirror in another clip, but none of the photographs clearly showed the man’s face.

The video has caused a stir on social media as many wondered who the mystery could be.

iam.fisayo said: “city girl down love o”

pst_og wrote: “Twitter Investigators go soon dig this guy out”

dat_amarachi wrote: “Omo trust Nigerians dem go find this guy”

littlemissidk_ stated: “Blogs preparing their caption”

ade__moore025 asked: “Is dat not portable”

yhemo_lee said: “No evidence.”

enioluwaofficial penned: “My love, you go explain tire. No evidence!”

sulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa said: “EVIDENCE DON DEY O0.. YOU NO NEED EXPLAIN ANYTHING AGAIN”

Trouble In the Paradise as Papaya Ex’s Boyfriend Drags Her for Allegedly Sending Soldiers to Beat Him Up

Boyfriend of popular influencer, Papaya Ex, has gone online to drag her for allegedly sending some soldier men to beat him up.

It was learned that the alleged boyfriend known as Toblad had an issue with the influencer over a certain matter.

The problem had led to her reportedly sending soldiers who he claimed beat him up.

Following this, Toblad decided to go online to expose his affairs with the Instagram influencer.

According to Papaya’s boyfriend, they had dated for two years when they decided to upgrade her car from the old one she was using.

He said that he had spoken to his dealer about a Mercedes Benz ML350 2014 which the dealer had said was 9 million naira.

Although he had offered to pay some part of the cash so she pays the remaining with time, Papaya had insisted and made full payment.

Toblad said that when Papaya had returned from a trip to Ghana where she had supposedly gone to see a man, she had changed her mind about buying the car.

But at the time, the car dealer told them that they cannot have it back.

He said that she began giving him some attitude and refused replying some of his messages.

