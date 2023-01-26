Video: “Papaya Ex dey always lie” — Nedu says, faces backlash for turning podcast to gossip avenue [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a new revelation, the presenter referred to the brand influencer, Papaya Ex as a liar who sells fake life on social media.

This comes days after Nedu revealed damning claims about BBNaija stars and how they make money from hookups on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Popular radio presenter, Nedu Wazobia, stirs mixed reactions as he accuses Papaya Ex of being a chronic liar on his podcast show.

This comes days after Nedu revealed damning claims about BBNaija stars and how they make money from hookups on The Honest Bunch podcast.

In a new revelation, the presenter referred to the brand influencer, Papaya Ex as a liar who sells fake life on social media.

The claim, however, struck many as unwarranted while being condemned for turning his educative podcast into a gossip avenue.

“There’s more pressing things to discuss sha cause Idk why adults would gather and it’s to be antagonistic all the time in the name of shades mtchew,” a social media user wrote in reaction.

Another user with a contrary opinion said, “This Generation why do Majority of You hate hearing the truth? I Love What Nedu is Doing because he is Saying what people don’t like to hear, Which is the TRUTH. Bring it On Nedu.

“Alot of Nonsense is going On and we have the 17 and 18 years old who just Joined Instagram, Not knowing that Fake life too Much for this Instagram.

“They will End Up Copying all Manner of Rubbish thinking they’re getting it right. Throw More Grenade Bomb 💣. The Ground will Shake but the Earth will Adjust…..Nothing Mega…..Unto the Next…..”