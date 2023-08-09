Video: Pain can be temporary when you find the right partner to journey with- Ayo Makun pens deep message after fire incident

Ayo Makun, a Nigerian actor and comedian, offered a touching statement in the wake of the fire at his residence in Lagos.

Sharing pictures of his wife and him from his daughter’s church dedication last year, AY said that when one finds a suitable partner to make the journey with, pain can be just momentary.

He observed that although pain can linger for a moment, an hour, a day, or even a year, it will eventually pass and something else will take its place.

He said in a message to his wife that as they proceeded on their journey through life together, they would switch the lies of their enemies with the truth of God.

AY appreciated everyone’s concern for them throughout their trying circumstances.

“Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside and something else will take its place.

As we continue to walk through the journey of life together, we shall replace the lies of the enemies with the truth of God. One thing we know for sure is that God never takes away something from your life without replacing it with something better.

Thanks to every one of you for thinking of us during this difficult time. It is so wonderful to know that we are on your minds and in your prayers. THE GRACEFUL WALK TO GLORY CONTINUES”.