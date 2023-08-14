ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Padi! Padi Jury – Jemima Osunde, Vee, Rita Dominic and Others Reacts to Uriel's Eviction

Former BBNaija contestant Vee, Jemima Osunde and Rita Dominic have all reacted to the jury’s decision to eliminate Uriel.

Uriel is the second Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be evicted. However, it appears that her eviction did not go down well with many others.

Many people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the jury’s decision to remove Uriel from the Big Brother Naija house, despite the fact that she received more votes than Seyi.

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress has taken to her Twitter page to complain about how unfair the jury were in their decision.

Jemima Osunde also expressed her disappointment in the organizers of BBNaija for allowing Uriel to be evicted when she was not support to.

Vee has also taken to her page to drag Laycon for saving Syi over Uriel. She also tweeted;

