Video: "Oyetola, go and rest; Osun people don't want you" — Ademola Adeleke's son B-Red reacts to father's sack [Video]

Notable singer, B-Red, reacts as the Tribunal sacks his father, Ademola Adeleke and restored Oyetola as the rightful Governor of Osun State.

On the 27th of January 2021, the Tribunal sacked B-Red’s father as the governor of Osun State over claims of ‘over-voting.’

In reaction, the son Sen. Ademola Adeleke took to his Instagram story to call the bluff of the former governor, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola.

B-Red insisted that the ex-governor should accept defeat rather than fighting an already lost battle.

Davido‘s cousin emphasized how his father won and nothing would change it this time no matter the struggle and false claims.

“Two judgements issued today at the tribunal. One in favor of PDP. Nothing changed. Sen. Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun state. We move to the appeal court Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen. H.E. Ademola Adeleke remains the Govornor of Osun state,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

He added on other Instagram story posts consequently, “The Osun people do not want you sir, please go and rest, you did not do nothing for OSUN state damn. Bro give up! Please go and rest, you never tire”

