Video: “Oyetola, go and rest; Osun people don’t want you” — Ademola Adeleke’s son B-Red reacts to father’s sack [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On the 27th of January 2021, the Tribunal sacked B-Red’s father as the governor of Osun State over claims of ‘over-voting.’

In reaction, the son Sen. Ademola Adeleke took to his Instagram story to call the bluff of the former governor, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola.

Notable singer, B-Red, reacts as the Tribunal sacks his father, Ademola Adeleke and restored Oyetola as the rightful Governor of Osun State.

On the 27th of January 2021, the Tribunal sacked B-Red’s father as the governor of Osun State over claims of ‘over-voting.’

In reaction, the son Sen. Ademola Adeleke took to his Instagram story to call the bluff of the former governor, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola.

B-Red insisted that the ex-governor should accept defeat rather than fighting an already lost battle.

Davido‘s cousin emphasized how his father won and nothing would change it this time no matter the struggle and false claims.