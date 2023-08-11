Video: “Oya Send Account” – Soft Hearted Davido Rewards Fan on A Road Trip Who Insists on Seeing Him After Being Told to Stop

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, a popular Nigerian artist, has once again demonstrated his altruistic side by rewarding a fan who is on a road trip to meet him.

Recall that Gistlover had reported that a young man named Emmiwuks stated he was cycling from Benue state to Lagos to meet music sensation Davido.

However, Davido, who acknowledged the fan’s enthusiasm and drive to see him, sternly counseled him to retrace his steps after revealing that he was not in the country.

The intrepid young man, who has been riding a bicycle ceaselessly from Benue to Lagos, inspired by an intense desire to see Davido, maintains his unshakeable will and refuses to give up.

With fervent enthusiasm, he revealed his possession of a unique gift destined for Davido, a heartfelt token he is eager to bestow upon the distinguished proprietor of the DML record label.

He also added in his tweet that he was already heading from Benin State tonOgun.

In his words; “Am not going back Boss I most present my gift to you @davido Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now…”

Clearly aware that the young man is not ready to back out from the ride-a-thon, Davido decided to extend his kind gesture toward him by asking him to send his bank account number to him.

Davido added that the fan can return to his riding bicycle journey when he finally returns to Nigeria.

Davido tweeted; “U no wan hear …. Oya send account … then u can do ur great journey when I’m back ❤️.”

See his post below;