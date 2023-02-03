Video: Oxlade leaked tape: Court awards lady N5million damages against singer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delivering judgement on the case, Justice Oresanya said the singer secretly recording himself having sex with John Blessing before it was leaked online was ‘despicable, horrendous, distasteful and classless’

The judge ordered Oxlade to pay the N5million damages awarded against him to the claimant in two instalments of N2million and N3million respectively.

The lady who dragged singer Ikuforijimi Olaitan Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade to court over their leaked sex tape, has been awarded N5m as damages by Justice Olalekan Oresanya of an Ikeja High Court.

The lady, John Blessing had filed a lawsuit against the singer on March 15, 2022, seeking N20million damages and a declaration that the respondent’s (Oxlade) act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge and consent amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws and a gross violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 2004.

Asides from cautioning the singer against such act in the future, the Judge also berated Oxlade for treating the judicial process with disrespect and accused his lawyer of aiding him to desecrate the temple of justice.

The Judge said;

The action and attitude of the Respondent (Oxlade), who is said to be a celebrity, is despicable, horrendous, distasteful and classless. The Respondent is admonished strongly to act with utmost circumspection in his relationship with fellow humans, especially the opposite sex. ?what goes around comes around?. I need not say more. The attitude of the respondent towards the proceeding leaves much to be desired. The Respondent failed to appear in this court and the only reason given for the respondent?s absence by his former counsel was the celebrity status of the respondent which to my mind cannot be equated to that of many notable celebrity artistes in this country who have comported themselves well respectably both within and outside of this country. Counsel, as ministers in the temple of justice, should never encourage any party to a law suit or client in treating the temple of justice with disrespect and disdain no matter the status of the client in the society. Client comes and client goes, the legal profession and institution remains. It is also disturbing to note as part of the tardiness of the respondent and his counsel that this terms of settlement was filed after the Honourable Court had concluded the hearing of the matter and on the verge of delivering its Judgment on the merit fixed for January 16, 2023″.

According to the judge, the court would have awarded exemplary and aggravated damages far greater than the agreed settlement sum of N5 million against the respondent for the alleged ?cruel violation of the privacy of the claimant via the online/internet publication of an explicit sex tape involving the claimant and the respondent on 9th February, 2022.?

The judge who entered the Terms of Settlement dated January 11, 2023 as the judgment of the court, ordered Oxlade to pay the N5million damages awarded against him to the claimant in two instalments of N2million and N3million respectively.