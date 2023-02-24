Video: Our relationship is for traveling and enjoyment – Iyabo Ojo on whether she plans to have kids with Paul Okoye [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular actress,, Iyabo Ojo has shed some light on her relationship with the businessman, Paul Okoye.

It will be recalled the actress first gave us a hint about finding love again via her Instagram page. She had announced that an Igbo man had successfully captured her heart.

Shortly after, Toke Makinwa shared a photo with Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye, confirming their relationship. Since the duo became Instagram official, they have been dishing out relationship goals.

In a recent Instagram live chat with the couple, media personality, daddy Freeze quizzes whether they plan to have kids.

Iyabo Ojo laughed it off, adding that their relationship is strictly for “relationship is for traveling and enjoyment”