ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Our relationship is for traveling and enjoyment – Iyabo Ojo on whether she plans to have kids with Paul Okoye [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Since the duo became Instagram official, they have been dishing out relationship goals.
  • In a recent Instagram live chat with the couple, media personality, daddy Freeze quizzes whether they plan to have kids.
My Eze Nwayi- Paul Okoye pens romantic message to Iyabo Ojo as she marks 45th birthday

Popular actress,, Iyabo Ojo has shed some light on her relationship with the businessman, Paul Okoye.

It will be recalled the actress first gave us a hint about finding love again via her Instagram page. She had announced that an Igbo man had successfully captured her heart.

Shortly after, Toke Makinwa shared a photo with Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye, confirming their relationship. Since the duo became Instagram official, they have been dishing out relationship goals.

In a recent Instagram live chat with the couple, media personality, daddy Freeze quizzes whether they plan to have kids.

Iyabo Ojo laughed it off, adding that their relationship is strictly for “relationship is for traveling and enjoyment”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I am a fearless soul”- Tonto Dikeh announces amid cease-and-desist letter from ex-husband, Churchill

2 hours ago

Video: ‘After My Second Child, I’m Not Doing Again, I No Longer Want 4 Kids’ – Jane Mena Cries Out

3 hours ago

Video: Man with a pure heart! Davido buys brand new car for his logistics manager, Yemighty

12 hours ago

Video: Netizens share observations as Davido’s 4th babymama Larissa London shares new video with son Dawson

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button