Video: Osas Ighodaro turns heads at #CropOver2023

Osas Ighodaro, a Nigerian-American actress, energized Barbados’ #CropOver2023 carnival with her dance and appreciation of Caribbean culture.

Osas Ighodaro immersed herself entirely in the spirit of #CropOver2023, in a celebration that can only be described as a frenzy of color, music, and dance.

The actress, beautiful in a gold Caribbean carnival attire, exuded an infectious excitement that enthralled the revelers surrounding her.

Photos and videos of her wild dance routines have gone viral, overwhelming social media platforms with the intensity and energy that characterizes Barbados’ legendary carnival.*

“BBW Golden girls for Barbados #CropOver2023 !!!! Our first carnival and certainly won’t be the last!!! The best time ever!! BB”

