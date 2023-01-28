Video: “Opening Legs for Money Is Nonsense”-Phyna and Bella Criticize Women Who Don’t Work Hard Like Them

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phyna and Bella in a video condemned the act of sleeping around to make money instead of working hard

Bella noted that the feeling of getting something she worked for is different from when it’s handed to her by another person

The video has sparked reactions online and netizens are of the opinion that Phyna of all people shouldn’t be judging others

Ex-Big Brother 2022 housemates Phyna and Bella sparked social media reactions with a video in which they addressed fellow ladies.

In what appeared to be a live video, the reality stars claimed that they worked hard to acquire everything they have and that it brings them joy

According to Phyna, sleeping around or opening legs for money is folly, and fulfilment comes from knowing you used your money to make things happen for yourself.

For Bella is proud of her home, which she furnished herself, and it helps her sleep soundly at night because of the sight she clearly enjoys every time she enters.

The women further stated that because they work hard, they are not friends with people who must spend each night in a different hotel in order to fund their lifestyle.

Even though the ladies’ final advice to everyone in the clip was to do what works for them, their message had been delivered.

Some reactions culled below:

the_shoulder_love: “Swear you didn’t bend over to get into that house… swear the process was legit”

cookthatcantdance: “Na una like suffer na. If dem wan buy house for you, nor collect.”

daarmie: “Coming from girls that collected gifts from fans. Lol yeye dey smell.”

cuppytomi: “Ahh even bella dey talk, you that you can’t date someone that did not have money, why you go for segzy ooo if not because of Money so that you can be seeing money and travel, hmmmm una dey criticize people”

im_sheila00: “Make una see phyna odey give advise well make I no talk.”