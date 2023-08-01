Video: “Only Gen Z That Made the Right Choice” –Fans Praises Regina Daniels as She Steps Out for Senate Wives’ Meeting

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is in the mouth of netizens as she steps out in for senate wives’ executive council meeting

Regina Daniels, popular Nollywood actress and wife of senator Ned Nwoko, has been praised by netizens for her stylish appearance during the Senate Wives Executive Council meeting.

The actress came to Instagram on Monday to show lovely photographs of herself in an amazing gown from the meeting.

Regina Daniels claimed that the council meeting was presided over by Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President, who also serves as the council’s President.

She claimed that they had significant discussions about how to train and improve the girl child.

The actress wrote:

“Yesterday was the first Executive Council meeting of the Senators Wives Association. Hosted by our delectable mummy, Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria. We discussed extensively different projects including ways to train and improve the girl child in Nigeria. Listening to her excellency was really inspiring. In her is a true mother to all”.

Mandy Chuks wrote: “The only lady in Nigeria that made the right choice

Wind Flower wrote: “You make politics look easy, productive, and helpful to the country. The only hope but then the people don’t see it that way”

Sarah Orhonigbe wrote; “Second slide is giving Nancy Isime vibe”

Anita Code lingeries wrote: “Gen Z senator wife”

Finest Stella wrote: “Na only this woman fit advise me about men. Jezx! Screaming luxury