Video: Online-in-laws in the mud as Sina Rambo celebrates his estranged wife, Heidi Korth on her 25th birthday [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Celebrating herself, Heidi Korth shared a video of herself lighting a birthday candle and placing it on a cake. She also noted that she is grateful for her new age.

However in a recent development Sina Rambo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Heidi Korth as she clocks twenty-five today, 7th February.

The association of online in-laws are rolling in the mud after singer, Sina Rambo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Heidi Korth as she clocks twenty-five today, 7th February.

Beating all odds of the marital drama they are embroiled in, the father of one shared a short video of himself and his estranged wife together and wished her a happy birthday.

Celebrating herself, Heidi Korth shared a video of herself lighting a birthday candle and placing it on a cake. She also noted that she is grateful for her new age.

Some online in-laws took to social media to pass comments on Sina Rambo’s action.

One 8patrice5 wrote: “After all that noise and drama 🙄

Ugmaaa wrote: “No put mouth for husband and wife matter”

Makky wrote: “E no mean anything. My ex used to post me even when I wasn’t even communicating with him. Nonsense men”

Ewatomilola wrote: “na why them no Dey put mouth for love matter”

Pepiterin wrote: “That’s his wife and they have a child together. I don’t think she’s back with him. Nothing wrong with wishing the mother of your child a happy birthday”

Heidi Korth calls out estrange husband, Sina Rambo over unpaid debt

GISTLOVER reported that Heidi Korth resumed the online expose she started earlier this year over her husband’s infidelity and indebtedness.

Heidi Korth took to social media to reveal that her husband allegedly owes Northside hospital in Atlanta forty-eight thousand dollars, which equals thirty-five million Naira for their daughter’s birth. She claimed that Rambo gave the hospital her number and email and as such, the hospital management have been disturbing her with the payment. Heidi went on to share screenshots of the series of chats between them.

Revealing more about the issue of infidelity, Heidy Korth shared a short clip showing the face of the househelp she accused Sina Rambo of having an affair with.