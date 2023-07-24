Video: “One Year Down, The Rest of Our Lives to Go” – Bella Celebrates One-Year Relationship Anniversary with Sheggz

Bella Okagbue of BBNaija is optimistic about the future as she celebrates her one-year relationship anniversary with her partner, Sheggz Olu.

The two love birds met on last year’s Big Brother Naija show, and while many feared their relationship wouldn’t endure outside the House, they proved them wrong.

Bella and Sheggz have continued to satisfy their fans’ adorable couple’s aspirations, and both are growing stronger by the day.

Bella has resorted to Twitter to mark the one-year anniversary of their meeting on the show.

She stated that, while their relationship isn’t flawless, the combined love they have for each other compensates for their particular flaws.

The reality star affixed a stunning mirror image she took with her man to celebrate the occasion.

She tweeted…

“One year down, the rest of our lives to go. It has been a long year but we made it through together. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect, but the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary baby”