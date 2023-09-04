ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “One year down, forever to go” – Nkechi Blessing and lover celebrate one year ‘Knacking’ anniversary

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

Nkechi Blessing, a popular actress, and her partner are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their first love.

The celebrity diva took to Instagram to share a throwback video of their love making from a year ago.

Maturity is not by age – Nkechi Blessing hails her younger lover
Nkechi Blessing and lover

She disclosed that she and her lover had made their first love on September 4th, 2022.

She savored the recollection and wished for more years of intimacy with her youthful sweetheart.

She wrote … “September 4 2022…the first day we Nack. One year down forever to go in Jesus name.”

Netizens reactions…

emmyhandsome12 said: “Make una de get shame small abeg next time drop st make we watch”

believe_louis chided: “Shameless society”

makavelli_grammm stated: “Nothing wey una wan tell me, na she be the husband for that relationship …Like tf! “

get_organizee penned: “At your age this is an achievement for you NBSna wa oo”

iphie4u stated: “I hope the guy feels the same way!”

real_berrymontana said: “Knacking anniversary ke”

luvly_mary_ wrote: “Knacking anniversary don dey? this one is new”

See post below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Foluke Daramola motivated by AI-generated images set to begin weight-loss journey

1 hour ago

Video: “99.9% of people advising you on social media have not figured out their life”- Yul Edochie advises people

2 hours ago

“From Couples To Parents” Singer Rejoice Iwueze Says As She Flaunts Loved-Up Pictures With Her Hubby

2 hours ago

Video: “Why I am jubilating over my crashed marriage”- Bolanle Ninalowo says as he reacts to old video circulating online

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button