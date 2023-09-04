Video: “One year down, forever to go” – Nkechi Blessing and lover celebrate one year ‘Knacking’ anniversary

Nkechi Blessing, a popular actress, and her partner are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their first love.

The celebrity diva took to Instagram to share a throwback video of their love making from a year ago.

Nkechi Blessing and lover

She disclosed that she and her lover had made their first love on September 4th, 2022.

She savored the recollection and wished for more years of intimacy with her youthful sweetheart.

She wrote … “September 4 2022…the first day we Nack. One year down forever to go in Jesus name.”

Netizens reactions…

emmyhandsome12 said: “Make una de get shame small abeg next time drop st make we watch”

believe_louis chided: “Shameless society”

makavelli_grammm stated: “Nothing wey una wan tell me, na she be the husband for that relationship …Like tf! “

get_organizee penned: “At your age this is an achievement for you NBSna wa oo”

iphie4u stated: “I hope the guy feels the same way!”

real_berrymontana said: “Knacking anniversary ke”

luvly_mary_ wrote: “Knacking anniversary don dey? this one is new”

See post below …