ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: ‘One of the candidates we don’t want offered me N20m to post for him, I rejected it- Ashmusy reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

"You go die if you cover up?, Looking for more clients?"– Fans react to Skit maker Ashmusy’s cleavage revealing post

Skit maker, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed how she rejected the offer of a whopping N20 million to post and vote for a particular presidential candidate.

Although, she didn’t mention names, but the Entertainer via her verified Instagram page revealed that she was not willing to sell her soul to the devil because of money.

Ashmusy further stated that for her family, she had to blatantly reject the advert offer.

She wrote: “Confession, I got offers of N10 million to 20 million for one political post. (For the other candidate that we don’t want). It was tempting, I won’t lie.

But realizing that I am going to be selling my soul to the devil, realizing my children, grandchildren, family, loved ones, will be in the country suffering. Because I made a stupid decision to post/vote for the wrong person.. I said a big no!

Because in this country, even the rich is suffering. How can I work so much to make my money in naira, just for the Naira to be dropping like pure water everyday. If you change it to pounds or dollars, you will just cry. Please we are all tired, forget. Abeg. “

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Kate Henshaw slams Atiku Abubakar over comment about Labour party being popular among youths

56 mins ago

Video: Adunni Ade laments over inability to find her polling unit [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “Don’t earn permanent enemies because of a temporary situation”- Yetunde Bakare advises ahead of election

3 hours ago

Video: Actor Sisi Quadri wails uncontrollably as he loses mother [Video]

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button