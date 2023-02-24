Video: ‘One of the candidates we don’t want offered me N20m to post for him, I rejected it- Ashmusy reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Skit maker, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed how she rejected the offer of a whopping N20 million to post and vote for a particular presidential candidate.

Although, she didn’t mention names, but the Entertainer via her verified Instagram page revealed that she was not willing to sell her soul to the devil because of money.

Ashmusy further stated that for her family, she had to blatantly reject the advert offer.