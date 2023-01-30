Video: “One man for all women but if you cheat on your husband, you’re gone” — Portable [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portable claimed in a viral video that a man is created for several women, whereas women are made for one man only.

He went on to discuss the consequences of a lady making the judgment call to cheat on her husband.

Controversial Portable, an Afrobeat singer, discusses polygamy and his stance on women who cheat on their husbands.

This comes days after the singer disclosed his second wife’s conversations with her bestie, with whom she was cheating with.

In Portable’s words, “I’m a responsible man. If you talk say your man dey knack around make you go knack around, you’re gone. One man for all woman; all women for one man.”

Portable showers praises on his first wife, following second wife's affair

Portable is singing his first wife, Zainab’s praises following his second wife’s affair with her bestfriend.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer shared loved-up photos with his first wife and mother of two of his children.

Hailing her as a real woman and a queen, the father of four praised her for being a blessing to him and for respecting him.

Describing Zainab as his tomorrow, Portable advised his fans to respect who respects them.