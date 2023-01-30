Video: “On Behalf of me and entire Family, I Say We Love You” – Fans React to How Ned Nwoko Celebrated His 4th Wife’s Birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko stirs emotions online with a caption he shared on his social media page to celebrate his ex-wife Laila Charani

Laila was Ned Nwoko’s 4th wife and a Moroccan by origin, however, the pair got into a very messy public fight that led to their separation in 2021

Famous Nigerian politician and husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has

shown that he is a more rounded lover of all of his wives.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, Ned Nwoko celebrated his ex-wife, Laila Charani as she turned a year older.

However, Ned’s birthday message dedicated to his fourth wife has come under serious scrutiny from internet users, as they slammed him for not showing any form of affection in the post.

See how netizens reacted to Ned Nwoko’s birthday message as he celebrates his fourth wife

@jojodamsel:

“What’s we love you?!! Oga say ‘I love you’ abeg… Na wa!! I’m sure Regina wrote this nonsense!!”

@chistephen84:

“Happy Birthday to your wife don’t refer her to dear Mr Ned…”

@abas_idiok:

“Regina don see shege for una hands… Kilode? everything badddd na Regina do am‍♀️ Leave her alone please.”

@ayofe252:

“I love u abi we love you Solomon can’t even make down payment for a roasted corn in a town hall….. Different…….”

@jojodamsel:

“Regina has to live with the fact that Ned loves Laila so much!! It seems it’s hard for her to live

with!! And yet she met Laila there o… but she just wants to sn*tch the man off.”

@swtjenny4:

“One of the reasons i detest polygamy just look at a wish to a lady who gave u sons and daughters. If not money will regina enter.”

@_unusual_ella:

“A very dry wish why not call her your baby as you Dey call Regina Omo this love is wicked oh.”

@ogengahdee:

@ruthromanus97gmail.com6:

“The fear of regina daniels is the beginning of wisdom, if him write Iove you, who go follow am

go campaign?”