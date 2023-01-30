Video: Omo this is collateral damage- Reactions as Comedian Oluwadolarz drags Carter Efe to filth after he tagged him small boy [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oluwadolarz, a well-known Nigerian comedian, demonstrates in a recent video that he is nothing less than a top-tier content creator by dragging his Cater Efe to filth.

In the video posted by Oluwadolarz via his official Instagram page today, January 30, 2023, the skit creator brutally knocks Carter Efe’s buccal cavity, drawing many questions and, thus, eliciting a variety of emotions.

It all began when Carter Efe criticised Yhemolee, a nightlife promoter and influencer who lambasts Nigerian content creators while boasting about earning more money from nightlife.

Yhemolee said, “I don’t have shooting skits, see Sydney, Mr Macaroni, MC Lively they are putting to much work, before you do seven skits, I’ve made the money for your ten skits in the night.”

As a counterattack, Carter Efe claps back at Yhemolee for characterising content creators poorly and, consequently, talks about how much money he makes from creating content videos while pointing out that Yhemolee is merely capping.

Speaking for himself, comedian Oluwadolarz knocks Carter Efe by recalling the time the latter declared that skits were obsolete due to his smash hit “Machala” with Berri Tiga.

In response to a different video of Carter Efe confronting Yhemolee and mentioning his name, comedian Oluwadolars sent a message telling Carter Efe to stop using his name so frequently.

Carter Efe, however, is incensed by Oluwadolarz’s response since he called Carter Efe a tiny boy and idiot. He goes on to discuss how the comedian’s 3.9 million followers failed to help promote his song “Available.”

See reactions below;

_josephmomodu: Omo this is collateral damage 😂😂😂.

murphymccarthy_: I don’t want peace I want war 😂😂😂😂😂.

dj_brookebailey: Carter spit go finish on top this matter 😂.

abayomi_alvin: Fatality😢.

ceeboiofficial: 😂😂😂😂damage.

thenepabois: Omooooooooooo Content On 100% 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.