Video: Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Others Reacts As Tems Becomes First Nigerian Female Artist To Bag A Grammy Award

Top and notable Nigerian female artists celebrates their colleague, Tems as she breaks record of becoming the first female to bring Grammy Award to Nigeria

The 27-year-old music act bagged her first Grammy for her contribution to Future’s “Wait for U”

Her win has been celebrated widely by Nigerians as they hail the artist the biggest female singer.

Nigerian music A-listers, Tiwa Savage, Omawumi and Waje took to their Instagram pages to reach to their young colleague’s massive win.

Sharing photos of Tems, they each congratulated Tems on her Grammy win as they cheered her on to greater heights.

Check out their posts below;