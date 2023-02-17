Video: Omah Lay sends Tiwa Savage bouquet of roses, days after declaring love for her [Video]

To further prove his love and interest, Omah Lay sent Tiwa Savage bouquet of beautiful red roses.

Lovestruck musician, Omah Lay dispatches bouquets of flower to his celebrity crush, Tiwa Savage following Valentine’s Day.

He had also fueled the frenzied reactions after he changed his Twitter profile photo to that of the mother of one.

Following Valentine’s Day, to further prove his love and interest, Omah Lay sent Tiwa Savage bouquet of beautiful red roses.

Tiwa Savage who took delivery of the romantic gift shared a video of it on her Instagram page with a love song playing in the background.

She tagged Omah Lay to the video with one emoji which showed her surprise and another which conveyed that she found the gift cute.