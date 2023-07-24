Video: Old video of Whitemoney pledging to win Grammy in 2023 surfaces after he was seen with a Ghana-must-go

Whitemoney has returned to the Big Brother Naija house to compete for the 140 million naira grand prize, and fans have mocked him on social media.

Cybernauts unearth an old video of Whitemoney pledging to win Grammy Awards by this time in 20232 after he was seen in Biggie’s house carrying a big Ghana-must-go bag on his head,

Whitemoney, born Hazel Oyeze Onou, delved the music industry after winning the sixth season of BBNaija.

This irritated his supporters, who argued that he would have done better in the culinary industry because his cooking skills were what drew them to vote for him.

After releasing several songs, including ‘Selense,’ Whitemoney promised in a 2022 interview with Cool FM that he would have won a Grammy Award by then.

Interestingly, the reality star has returned to the Big Brother Naija house to compete for the 140 million naira grand prize, and fans have mocked him on social media.

Check out post below…

“I am stanning only one lady” — Maria Chike declares support for Mercy Eke

Maria Chike Benjamin, Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate, took to social media to express her heartfelt support and love for her co-reality star and best friend, Mercy Eke, who has made a dramatic return to Biggie’s house for the second time.

Maria made it clear in a tweet and an Instagram post that she is completely behind Mercy and believes she will win the competition.

Mercy’s undeniable talents and charisma were lauded by Maria, who declared her the winner.

“Only stanning one lady! The winner obviously. I trust her dress to be a Killa, she tweeted.“

On her Instagram page, Maria excitedly welcomed Mercy back to the Big Brother house, proclaiming her as the “Queen of entertainment.”

She wrote;

“She’s back!! Queen of entertainment is back. Let’s go”.