Video: “Olamide, Wizkid, Davido and Slimcase all fed me” – Portable schools new signees on gratitude

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, commonly known as Portable, advises his freshly signed singers on the importance of gratitude and commitment in the music industry.

The Zazuu crooner took to Instagram to share a video of himself in the studio having a heart-to-heart with his freshly signed Zeh Nation performers.

Portable explained in the video how he received blessings and presents from veteran musicians Davido, Wizkid, and Slim Case.

The Zazuu master also pushed his new signees to learn to be loyal to their superiors in the industry because it will help them acquire favor and rise faster.

Portable also shared a story of how he was smart enough to learn fast from his superiors in the industry as it’s the evidence of where he is today, urging his new signees to emulate him.