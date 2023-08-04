ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Olamide, Wizkid, Davido and Slimcase all fed me” – Portable schools new signees on gratitude

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, commonly known as Portable, advises his freshly signed singers on the importance of gratitude and commitment in the music industry.

The Zazuu crooner took to Instagram to share a video of himself in the studio having a heart-to-heart with his freshly signed Zeh Nation performers.

Portable explained in the video how he received blessings and presents from veteran musicians Davido, Wizkid, and Slim Case.

The Zazuu master also pushed his new signees to learn to be loyal to their superiors in the industry because it will help them acquire favor and rise faster.

Portable also shared a story of how he was smart enough to learn fast from his superiors in the industry as it’s the evidence of where he is today, urging his new signees to emulate him.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I can not be attacked in LASU, there will be riot – Singer, Bella Shmurda

2 hours ago

Video: I’m more talented than many big artists – Bella Shmurda

2 hours ago

Video: Family announce burial arrangement of Late Nollywood actor Saint Obi

3 hours ago

Video: “I have weathered the storm for you”- Ubi Franklin opens up on his struggles as he celebrates daughter’s 4th birthday

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button