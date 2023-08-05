Video: Ola Of Lagos Proposes to Lover [Video]

Waris Olayinka Akinwande, also known as Ola of Lagos, a Nigerian automobile influencer and reviewer, has proposed to his girlfriend.

In a romantic and quiet occasion, the content creator proposed to his beloved and presented her with a bunch of flowers.

Ace singer, Adekunle Gold shared a video on Twitter which captured the moment Ola of Lagos went on one knee to ask for his babe’s hand in marriage. She accepted his proposal and he put the ring on her finger.

It’s unclear whether the engagement is genuine or a publicity stunt, as he was playing Adekunle Gold’s new song ‘Ogaranya’ in the background, to which they joyously danced.

Ola also took her for a ride in his Mercedes Benz which seemed to have been purchased recently and it sparked reactions on social media.

Adekunle Gold captioned the clip: “Ola of Lagos leveled up from spotting luxurious cars in Ikoyi to having lots of it. Now my guy don bag baddie! Congratulations to him. It’s plentyyyyyyyy”

Watch the video below: