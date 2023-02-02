Video: Oga pls toast me again- Lizzy Gold reconsiders admirer who owns fuel station as she laments fuel scarcity [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Oga pls toast me again- Lizzy Gold reconsiders admirer who owns fuel station as she laments fuel scarcity

  • Lizzy Gold plans to reconsider an admirer, due to fuel scarcity.
  • The actress took Instagram, where she laments the current situation.

Due to fuel scarcity, Nollywood thespian, Lizzy Gold is reconsidering going back to an admirer who owns a fuel station.

The fuel scarcity in Nigeria currently is driving its citizens nuts. While some can’t afford the hike in price, others can not seem to purchase due to the queues.

Lizzy Gold takes to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, where she laments the current situation. However, Lizzy Gold plans to reconsider an admirer, due to fuel scarcity.

Apparently, the admirer owns a fuel station, and at a time like this, he would be useful to her. She regrets not giving him attention when he was all over her.

“Oga pls toast me again ….am sorry …I need fuel….pls pple help me beg him to toast me again ooo. Pls get your pvc and vote Peter obi so there can be enough fuel for everyone”, She wrote.

