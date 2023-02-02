Video: Oga pls toast me again- Lizzy Gold reconsiders admirer who owns fuel station as she laments fuel scarcity [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lizzy Gold plans to reconsider an admirer, due to fuel scarcity.

The actress took Instagram, where she laments the current situation.

The fuel scarcity in Nigeria currently is driving its citizens nuts. While some can’t afford the hike in price, others can not seem to purchase due to the queues.

Lizzy Gold takes to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, where she laments the current situation.

Apparently, the admirer owns a fuel station, and at a time like this, he would be useful to her. She regrets not giving him attention when he was all over her.