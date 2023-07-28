Video: Offensive Video: Kano Market Traders Banned from Listening to All Davido’s Songs

Davido sparked outrage on Saturday after uploading a short clip for his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which had been welcomed with huge criticisms, especially by Muslims who considered the content “offensive and disrespectful” to their religion.

According to Bawasa, the ban is to be followed by both Muslim faithful and non-Muslim market participants because of Davido’s “blasphemous act against the religion of Allah.”

“Anyone who knows who pasted Davido’s picture in his shop should immediately remove and burn it because of his blasphemous act against Allah’s religion.”

“Playing Davido’s music, video or sharing it is prohibited in Kano phone centres. Anybody found listening to his song will be sanctioned decisively. I convey you this message from Hassan Bawasa,” the announcer with a megaphone said in Hausa.

This comes after Omo Baba Olowo deleted the controversial music video which he posted on Twitter. The footage captured a group of men, all in white ‘jalamiya’, praying, then, in a twist, they all transitioned into dancing in front of a mosque.

Gistlover recalls that Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also claimed that Davido has been blacklisted from Dubai, UAE. She hinted that the music star and his signee, Logos Olori were barred from entering the United Arab Emirates due to the offensive music video.

OBO had shared the controversial clip with the caption: “Allow me to re-introduce, @logosori with his new single “Jaye Lo”… Lets Run It Up one time! Let’s take over the world.”

Speaking on the matter via her Twitter page, Olunloyo warned Davido not to make the mistake of going to Dubai, saying that Jihadists are already targeting him.

She wrote; “#RIPDavido🕋🕌🙏🏾🎶 Blacklisted in Dubai 😂 @logosolori this ain’t Sunday Service by Kanye. Muslim Jihadists are coming for Davido soon. He better not step into Dubai 😂😂😂🕌🌙🕋I’m sipping tea in my corner 🫖☕️#Kemitalks🗣️”