Video: Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, others turn up in style for Cute Abiola’s son’s naming ceremony

On Sunday, August 20, Nigerian comedian Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly referred to as Cute Abiola, conducted a grandiose naming ceremony for his son.

It should be noted that the content author and his wife recently welcomed their first child.

Cute Abiola posted a photo of himself and his then-pregnant wife on Instagram to herald the arrival of their kid.

Cute Abiola said that he now has a kid named Alhaji and thanked his wife for the birth of their son.

The couple had shown off their bundle of joy to the world, giving their followers a look of him.

Cute Abiola disclosed his name is Amir Abiodun Iyanu Oluwa.

The creator of the skit had also stated how he intended to mark the 40th day of his son’s life.

The new father pledged to shut down the internet during his son’s naming ceremony in an Instagram post.

True to his word, the comedian hosted a star-studded naming ceremony for his baby.

Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Kudirat Ogunro, Yemi Elesho, and Bolanle Ninalowo were among those present.

Beautiful moments from the naming ceremony were captured on video and posted online.

Watch some videos below: